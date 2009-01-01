Delta state records 166 COVID-19 cases in one day

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 790 new cases in 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The states are: Enugu-66, FCT-65, Edo-60, Ogun-43, Kano-41, Kaduna-39, Ondo-33, Rivers-32, Bayelsa-29, Katsina-21, Imo-20, Kwara-18, Oyo-11, Abia-10, Benue-6, Gombe-4, Yobe-2, Bauchi-2 and Kebbi-2.

Delta has been in the news in recent days, with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife and daughter announcing they had contracted the virus.

Several cabinet members have also been hit.

With today’s figure released by NCDC , the state moved from 7th to the 6th in cumulative cases.

It has a total of 1,131 cases, while Rivers, which is now 7th, has 1,088 cases.

Nigeria has also seen its caseload increased from 25,694 on Tuesday to 26, 484.

The death toll increased by 13 new deaths from 590 to 603.

The discharged also increased from 9,746 to 10,152.

Here is the breakdown of the new figure:

Delta-166

Lagos-120

Enugu-66

FCT-65

Edo-60

Ogun-43

Kano-41

Kaduna-39

Ondo-33

Rivers-32

Bayelsa-29

Katsina-21

Imo-20

Kwara-18

Oyo-11

Abia-10

Benue-6

Gombe-4

Yobe-2

Bauchi-2

Kebbi-2

26,484 confirmed

10,152 discharged

603 deaths

