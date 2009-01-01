Iheanacho scores as Everton beat Leicester
- 2 hours 15 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Kelechi Iheanacho was on target but his efforts were not enough as Everton continued their rich form under Carlo Ancelotti beating Leicester City 2-1 at Goodison Park on Wednesday. Two early first half goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson were enough to condemn Brendan Rodgers-side to their first defeat in the league since the restart.
Iheanacho got the Foxes get back into the game in the 51st minute after the ball broke to the 24 year-old in the box, Everton’s Mason Holgate tried to hook clear but it hit Iheanacho and rebounded into the net. The Super Eagles striker was on for just six minutes after replacing Harvey Barnes to score his third league goal of the season.
Iheanacho’s fellow Nigerian International teammate Ndidi Wilfred was on for the entire match, getting a yellow card in the 54th after a late tackle on Richarlison while Everton’s Alex Iwobi started the game before being replaced by Yerry Mina in the 68th minute.
Other matches played on Wednesday night saw Arsenal beat bottom side Norwich City 4-0 while Newcastle secured a 4-1 away win at free-falling Bournemouth.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles