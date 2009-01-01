Home | News | General | Reps beam searchlight on Buhari's school feeding programme

- The federal government's school feeding programme has been probed by the House of Representatives

- The probe also involves the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

- Lawmakers in the house are asking for the data of pupils who are presently on the scheme

The statistician general of the federation alongside the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have been called upon to provide data and shed more light on the national school feeding programme.

The scheme which has been on for a while was initiated by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government, Daily Trust reports.

The probe was made by the House of Representatives' committee on public accounts on Wednesday, July 1.

Alleging that the data used for the initiative is unverifiable, the committee, headed by Wole Oke, called on the NBS to provide a headcount of pupils and other beneficiaries of the feeding scheme.

Added to this, Oke asked for the certification the food vendors for the school feeding programme and a proof of their compliance with the public procurement act to safeguard the lives of the pupil’s.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development said the list of all participating vendors in the modified School Feeding Programme would be submitted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Humanitarian Affairs minister, Sadiya Farouq, who said this at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 daily news briefing on Friday in Abuja, noted that it was for the purpose of transparency and accountability.

She said the modified school feeding programme was being funded by the federal government, implemented by states and facilitated by the ministry.

The minister said it was targeted at heads of households, guardians and caregivers of the pupils, already benefiting from the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP).

She noted that the vendors had been on the programme since inception and that they were not new. She said that the ministry had also invited Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to help with the monitoring of events.

Farouq, speaking on the recently-launched NHGSFP Intervention in the FCT, acknowledged the role of the United Nations World Food Programme in Nigeria in providing technical support.

