Ilorin-based kayanmata seller buys 3 Camry 2020 cars months after buying house in Lekki (photos)

- A Nigerian businesswoman has taken to social media to share her latest achievements

- The young lady who deals in the sale of intimacy enhancement products recently bought three cars

- The kayanmata seller detailed the struggles in her business and said that she bought the vehicles shortly after buying a house in Lekki

Everyone knows that entrepreneurs are necessary in the society as not every individual can do a 9 to 5.

Despite that, entrepreneurship comes with its ups and downs but some people have still forged ahead to make them reach the level of success they were aiming for.

Just recently, a young lady took to social media via her Instagram page to share her achievements with fans.

The lady, Queen, who deals in the sale of intimacy enhancing products, aka kayanmata, recently bought three cars.

Ilorin-based kayanmata seller buys 3 Camry 2020 cars.

Source: Instagram

Queen shared photos of her new rides on her Instagram page and recounted the struggles she faced in her business and how it was a great task to get her where she is today.

According to Queen, she once used to carry her packages on her head and trek long distances just to get to her customers. The businesswoman also said she once carried packages and travelled a long distance because the customer was scared of being duped and then the buyer eventually said she was no longer interested.

Thanking God for her new cars, the kayanmata seller said that she bought them shortly after she bought a house in Lekki, Lagos.

Excerpts from her post reads: “I am still a market woman ooo

I dey carry my market for my head!!! When my materials land,I dey carry my carton for head down to my car.

I am too hard working to be lazy but then I thank God for his special Grace.

This blessing is coming just few months after i bought a house in lekki!

Thank you God.”

See her post below:

Congrats to her.

