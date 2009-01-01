Home | News | General | Group condemns call for sack of service chiefs

- A youth group have condemned the call for the sack of Nigeria's service chiefs by the Afenifere group

- The youths urged the Afenifere not to allow some politicians to use its platform for personal interests

- According to the youths, a number of people of the Yoruba nation are both in the ruling and opposition party and a group like Afenifere should protect the interests of people across both divides

The Coalition of Afenifere Youth Groups (CAYG) on Wednesday, July 1, called apex Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere to desist from being used by political enemies of Nigeria for selfish interests.

The youth group in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Oloruntoba Etti, said that the Afenifere group is already looking like an extension of the opposition's political structure.

Retention of military chiefs is a disservice to Nigeria - Group tells Buhari

The spokesperson of the Afenifere group, Yinka Odumakin, had last week called for the sack of Nigeria's service chiefs over the security situation of the country.

However, the group alleged that call for the sack of the service chiefs has further reduced the group into a political tool and risks pitching the Yoruba people against each other.

Stating that the call for the sack of the service chiefs is laughable, Etti urged those in the business of exploiting the name of Afenifere for settling personal scores or money-making to desist from doing so.

Yinka Odumakin is the spokesperson for the Afenifere group. Photo credit: Yinka Odumakin

There have been an argument for and against whether the service chiefs should stay on as Nigeria continues to battle insurgency.

Supporters of the service chiefs should not be changed while the battle against insurgency and banditry is still ongoing.

Those opposed to their continued stay say the president ought to try new hands to give the operations a new lease of life.

Kajuru violence: Nigerian govt is failing the people - ACF cries out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Afenifere group had earlier condemned the N10.3 trillion national budget for the year 2020 presented by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly.

The pan-Yoruba group described the presentation of the budget as a joke of a document.

The group also said that the country is in trouble if a quarter of that amount is to be committed to servicing debts and not paying them.

