Home | News | General | Lampard slams Chelsea's performance against West Ham after failing to go 3rd in EPL

- Frank Lampard has rued Chelsea's performance against West Ham in a Premier League tie

- The Blues lost 3-2 to the Hammers despite controlling most part of the game

- Chelsea failed to move to third position above Leicester who lost to Everton at Goodison Park

Frank Lampard has expressed dissatisfaction with Chelsea's performance against West Ham at the London Stadium.

Despite having a fair share of possession in the match the Blues surrendered their lead and had to chase the game later in the second half before Andriy Yarmolenko grabbed the winner in the 89th minute.

Leicester City had lost to Everton at Goodison giving Lampard's side the chance to move to third but the Hammers completed a league double of Chelsea for the first time since the 2002-03 season.

Frank Lampard says Chelsea stars should have the right mentality during games. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

And Lampard has blamed his team's loss to lack of concentration and urged his players to step up mentally in similar fixtures ahead.

"It's been a good season but there have been so many of these moments," he told Sky Sports.

"We had an opportunity today to go third but you have to do every part of the game to get results. If you switch off or make one or two errors then you will encourage teams. Players have to show an extra mentality to get through these games.

"I get to see this group closely and I've seen us play great games then have moments where there's the opportunity to capitalise and that's the difference at the moment. We have work to do."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that West Ham United proved too much for Chelsea to handle in a high-scoring Premier League encounter at the London Stadium.

The Hammers overpowered the Blues in an encounter which ended 3-2 in favour of the hosts who denied the visitors a chance to further cement their Champions League qualification.

A goal each from Tomas Soucek, Michail Antonio and Andriy Yarmolenko ensured Willian's brace ended up as mere consolations.

Legit.ng also reported that John Terry is desperate to sell his mansion after slashing down the price by £500,000.

The six-bedroom luxury house has been put up for sale since March for £5.5million and no buyer has been seen yet due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

A few weeks after the lockdown rules were lifted, the former Chelsea captain has reduced the price to £5m in order to get rid of it as soon as possible.

I’ve proof to show I was asked for bribe to make World Cup team – Obasi | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...