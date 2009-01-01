Home | News | General | African star loses Range Rover, Louis Vuitton bag & Cartier watch in £90k raid

- Sol Bamba lost items and cash worth £90,000 during a raid at his UK home last year

- The player was representing Cardiff City in an away game in France at the time

- One of the suspects have confessed to the crime

A terrific incident occurred in the home of Ivorian defender Sol Bamba after his Louis Vuitton bag, Range Rover and Cartier wrist watch were stolen by burglars in a raid worth £90,000.

The 35-year-old Cardiff City player was away in France playing a game when his home was raided by three hoodlums last year.

A court heard that the criminals struck while Bamba's team, Cardiff City, were playing in Nice, France - and his wife Chloe was away with their three children aged five to 13.

Footage from the CCTV showed the three criminals wearing hoodies, gloves and clad in dark clothes as they ransacked the house.

Sol Bamba celebrates a goal. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

An 18-year-old Daniel Flynn was seen driving away the Range Rover Sport after the whole property had been plundered.

Cardiff Crown Court heard other private possessions were smashed leaving wife Chloe "devastated at the intrusion into her home".

Judge Richard Twomlow said: "I am told the house was ransacked and property smashed during the burglary."

The prosecution said Flynn had played a "willing part and had been involved in" many burglaries.

He will be sentenced later this month after pre-sentence reports into his background.

And this is coming barely a month after homes of Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and that of late Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha were robbed in England.

Premier League side Leicester City lost their owner in October 2018 which was a great loss for the players, staff and followers of the English topflight.

According to the report on UK Sun, his house has been locked ever since his death before thieves broke into the mansion and stole valuables worth £1 million.

The house is said to be situated in West London and all the properties of the deceased have been kept there.

The thieves also succeeded in breaking into Frank Lampard's house on December 1 last year in which £60,000 of jewellery and watches belonging to him and wife Christine were stolen.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former Juventus goal poacher Moise Kean has taken steps to protect himself after splashing about £30,000 on two security dogs.

Italian youth player who currently plays for Everton became the latest Premier League star to have his apartment broke into by burglars.

Kean's incident came barely 24 hours after Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez lost valuables in the tune of £500,000 to robbers in his luxurious home.

