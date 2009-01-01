Home | News | General | Coronavirus: FG gives fresh update on reopening of primary, secondary schools

- Schools in Nigeria are not reopening yet, the Nigerian government has issued a new clarification

- Education minister Emeka Nwajiuba said the Nigerian government is only making plans for students in exit classes to write exams

- The minister explained that the move is important as exams are critical for the academic progress of students

The Nigerian government has not started making plans for schools reopening, it is making plans for students in exit classes to write exams, Emeka Nwajiuba has clarified.

Nwajiuba who is the minister of state for education said this on Wednesday, July 1 during an interview on Channels TV.

The minister explained that despite the shutting of schools due to COVID-19, exams are critical for the academic progress of students.

He, therefore, stated that the ministry presented its concerns to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and plans are only being made for those who choose to write these exams.

His words: “We presented to the PTF and by extension, the federal government, the plans by examination bodies to hold their exams. The exams are critical for how children progress.

“We examined it and we felt that it is important to allow those examinations to take place but ahead of them taking place, it is important that those children who have not had the opportunity to revise their syllabus, should have an opportunity to go through that and have a revision class before the exams.

“Most people who can afford it are already saying they want to be at home and go to the exams from home, that is terrific.

“But we understand the limitations of the average Nigerian because not everybody can afford laptops and devices and so if there are people who do have this access and feel confident that their children are ready for the exams, well, we are not compelling anybody to go to any school.

“What we have done is make the facilities in our schools available."

Nwajiuba said state governments have been directed to put in place necessary measures to ensure the students are safe.

He also noted that resuming school to take the exams is not compulsory.

“It’s really not a compulsion, we are just making facilities available for those who want to take the exams," he said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Oyo state government had listed guidelines for teachers and students as it prepares to reopen schools on Monday, July 6.

As the planned resumption date draws nearer, the state's commissioner for education, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, has announced guidelines schools have to follow.

On the part of the state government, Olaleye said various training had been given to categories of school heads, principals and teachers on how to monitor and report to the appropriate authority any sign of illness related to COVID-19.

The commissioner said the state government has also set up Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs) in the state capital and at zonal levels.

Also, Incident Managers have been appointed for each school who would report any emergency directly to the EOCs. In addition, each class will have a Warder whose main duty is to relate with the incident managers on his or her observations.

