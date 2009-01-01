Home | News | General | Money man: Mayweather shows fans his stunning N9bn LA mansion and N10bn worth of expensive cars (photos)

- Floyd Mayweather took to Instagram to flaunt his luxurious Beverly Hills mansion

- More than 25,000 followers tuned into Mayweather's live feed to have a sneak peek into the property

- The mansion boasts of incredible features including indoor and outdoor pools and an all-marcle kitchen

- The garage at the property hosts a fleet of expensive cars

Legendary American boxer Floyd Mayweather has given his fans a trip inside his amazing £19million Beverly Hills mansion as he continues the flaunt his money and properties after retiring from boxing.

Mayweather also gave his followers a behind-the-scenes tour around his incredible garage which boasts of a fleet of high end vehicles.

Floyd Mayweather gives fans glimpse of his humongous £19million LA mansion. Photo: The Sun.

Source: UGC

The retired boxer started off the tour by showing off his indoor pool before he proceeded outside.

The 43-year-old opted for Instagram live for the home tour where more that 25,000 followers tuned into to get a look inside the luxurious property.

The garage at the property hosts a fleet of expensive cars worth KSh 3 billion ranging from Bgattis to Bentleys. Photo: The Sun.

Source: UGC

The yet to be defeated former world champion went on to display an all-marble kitchen with Versace glasses seen in cupboards.

Followers also had a chance to get a sneak peek into Mayweather's wardrobe which he described as "crazy."

Floyd Mayweather gives fans glimpse of his stunning £19million LA mansion. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Perhaps the most jaw-dropping section was Mayweather's garage which hosts a fleet of supercars including a black Rolls Royce, Bentleys and Bugattis.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wanheng Menayothin has broken the record of American boxer Floyd Mayweather by recording 54 wins in his career without losing any battle as he prepares to retire this weekend.

Although he may not be that famous like the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, but his records are there for everyone to see. 7

For many years, Rocky Marciano held the record of 49-0 career fights before Floyd Mayweather broke such record last three years.

Floyd Mayweather's victory over Conor McGregor in 2017 was his 50th fight and the American retired after the battle and has not returned since then.

Mayweather has claimed many times that he is done with boxing despite many temptation for him to return back to the ring.

