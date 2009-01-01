Home | News | General | BBNaija reunion show: Moment Esther and Frodd got into heated argument over their relationship status (video)

- Former BBNaija lovers Frodd and Esther got into a heated argument during the latest episode of the reunion show

- The drama started after Ebuka asked both parties to open up about the status of their relationship

- At the end of the episode, Frodd and Esther made it clear that nothing is going on between them anymore

The drama in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show never seems to end and old-time lovers Frodd and Esther were the centre of attention during the latest episode that aired on TV.

As usual, the show’s host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu attempted to find out about the status of the relationship between Frodd and Esther, since a lot of fans have been in the dark as to what is really going on between them.

Speaking in her defense, Esther made it clear that during their time together, Frodd never categorically asked her to be his girlfriend. She also noted that the both of them could not work because he was always making issues out of little things.

Countering Esther’s narration about not asking her out Frodd was quick to remind her about their trip in Dubai.

BBNaija's Esther and Frodd.

Source: Instagram

The Pepper Dem star recounted how he had invited Esther to a date and she simply showed up casually dressed. According to him, he had planned to ask her out on the date.

Esther was also quick to add that they ended up bickering on the date.

Still speaking on how their relationship went sour, Frodd made it clear that Esther never fell out of love with him as he was the only one putting in more efforts to make them work.

He, however, said he started pulling out when he got serious concerns about her dealings.

Frodd recounted how Esther showed up at events in posh cars, and how it had made him feel a certain kind of way since he could not ascertain her relationship with people who owned the cars.

Reacting, Ebuka asked if the move by Esther made him feel like she was more successful or if it made him feel like she was cheating.

Frodd was quick to clear the air by noting that he was not threatened but simply concerned about the help she was getting from people in the ‘upper echelon’.

The statement, however, got Esther riled up as she made it clear that he was trying to insinuate that she was involved with those who helped her.

At the end of the episode when Ebuka asked about the status of their relationship, Esther made it clear that she would not consider him a friend while Frodd also maintained that each party has kept to themselves for a while.

Watch the clip below:

