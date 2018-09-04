Home | News | General | Good news for world's richest man Jeff Bezos as his wealth soars to N66.3 trillion, topping pre-divorce record

- Jeff Bezos' net worth has soared to $171.6 billion (N66,307,956,000,000), topping pre-divorce record of $167.7 billion (N64,800,957,000,000)

- Bezos' shares surged 4.4% to a record of $2,878.70 on Wednesday, July 1

- Despite relinquishing a quarter of his stake in Amazon as part of a divorce settlement in 2019, Bezos has continued to maintain his position as the richest person in the world

Billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos’ net worth has surpassed its previous peak. His shares surged 4.4% to a record of $2,878.70 (N1,112,358.47) on Wednesday, July 1.

According to Bloomberg, the development boosted Bezos' fortune to $171.6 billion (N66,307,956,000,000). That tops his previous high of $167.7 billion (N64,800,957,000,000), set on September 4, 2018.

Legit.ng recalls that Bezos relinquished a quarter of his stake in Amazon as part of a divorce settlement in 2019.

Amazon, however, declined to comment on its founder’s wealth.

