2023 presidency: Falana, 29 others form political movement ‘National Consultative Front’

By Nwafor Sunday

Worried over what it described as the failure of the past leaders to address the problem of the country, Ghali Na’abba, a former speaker of the House of Representatives; Olisa Agbakoba, lawyer; Femi Falana, human rights lawyer; Obadiah Mailafia, ex-deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Oby Ezekwesili, and twenty-five other prominent Nigerians yesterday formed a political movement called National Consultative Front, aimed at providing credible alternative political class and leadership for the country.

Disclosing this in a statement obtained by newsmen, the group said: “A new ideological mass Movement shall be initiated to embark on immediate mass mobilisation of the nooks and crannies of the country for popular mass action towards political constitution reforms that is citizens-driven and process-led in engendering a new Peoples’ Constitution for a new Nigeria that can work for all,” the group said.

“The new movement shall also, without delay, mobilise for the economic wellbeing and prosperity of all Nigerians by demanding and ensuring that Chapter 2 of the present Constitution i.e.; “Fundamental Objectives & Directive Principles of State Policy becomes justiciable once and for all, while also mounting an articulate and vigorous campaign to deconstruct and reconstruct obnoxious election laws which have provided leeway for opportunists in the corridor of power to subvert the will of the electorate making voting irrelevant in determining who actually becomes elected in Nigeria.

“Our Political Coalition wishes to assert that the current factionalisation and imbroglio rocking dominant political parties in Nigeria as well as the heightening political tension in the country, especially within the Nigerian ruling class, have further given credence to our resolve and intervention to provide a credible alternative political class and leadership for Nigeria as most of those who pride themselves as Leaders of our country in the last twenty-one years of civil rule has proved to be huge failures and burden to the wellbeing of our people.

“We hereby call on those presently in charge of our Federal Government, military, and security apparatus to immediately wake up and do everything to stop the ongoing senseless pogrom against the masses of our people.”

