Home | News | General | Enugu State records 66 new cases of COVID-19
CSO accuses OAGF of paying N173bn into govt accounts without details
FEC Okays N20.4bn for Lagos airport runway extension

Enugu State records 66 new cases of COVID-19



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

COVID-19: Enugu govt investigates travel history of confirmed Jigawa case

COVID-19: Enugu govt investigates travel history of confirmed Jigawa case

The Enugu State Government announced 66 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 327.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, made the announcement in a statement on Thursday in Enugu.

Obi said that the ministry confirmed the 66 new cases in the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He said that confirmed cases undergoing treatment was 192, while 126 had been discharged.

“The number of cases on treatment is192, number of cases discharged is 126 and number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths is nine,’’ he said.

Obi called on the public to always observe all the precautionary measures set out by the NCDC so as to stay safe from the pandemic.

The commissioner urged everyone to be responsible, adding that COVID-19 was real.

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 187