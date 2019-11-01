Home | News | General | FEC Okays N20.4bn for Lagos airport runway extension

•FG okays July 8 for resumption of domestic flights

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Dirisu Yakubu

THE Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday approved about N20.4 billion for the extension of the runway at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, and construction of roads including cost reversion on two projects.

The extension of the runway at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos is to gulp N2.2 billion, construction of roads in Abaji Area Council that links the FCT to Lokoja will cost N6.7 billion, while revision of project to aid completion of abandoned projects will cost N11 billion.

Briefing journalists at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Minister of Aviation; Hadi Sirika said that the approval will serve as a revised estimated total cost for the project.

According to him, “Today in Council, Aviation presented a memo for a revised estimated total cost for the extension and asphalt overlay of the Murtala Mohammed airport runway, which was rescoped to reconstruct and rehabilitate the taxiway bravo. The sum involved is N2, 272, 838, 724.84 and it has completion of twelve months.” He said that the extension and rehabilitation of the runway was essential for the city of Lagos, as it will improve the safety of the airport.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government, yesterday, approved resumption of domestic flights across the nation’s airports with effect from July 8 after months of shutdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika, who announced this yesterday, also disclosed that the flights will commence with the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

In a statement issued late last night by James Odaudu, Director, Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Aviation, Port Harcourt , Owerri and Maiduguri airports will reopen to flights on July 11, while other airports across the country will join on July 15

“Passengers looking to travel out of the country will have to wait a bit longer as the dates for the restart of international flights into and out of the country will be announced later,” the minister said.

Senator Sirika thanked stakeholders in the aviation industry as well as the Nigerian public who have had to cope with the adverse effects of the flight suspension for their perseverance and cooperation in ensuring a successful return of operations at the nation’s airports.

He advised passengers to abide by the safety guidelines and protocols put in place to ensure that the airports don’t become channels of infection for the dreaded coronavirus.

