Nigerian Man Graduates With 5.0 GP In A Russian University (Photos)

Dr. Chidubem Obi Becomes First African To Graduate With 5.0 GP In Sechenov University, Russia (Photos/Videos)

Congratulations are in order for one, Dr. Chidubem Obi Gerald as he receives the Award as best graduating student in the faculty of Medicine in I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University (Sechenov University) Russia, News9naija reports..

Dr. Chidubem Obi Gerald, who hails from Ananmbra State in Nigeria made history as he became the first African to graduate with 5.0 GP in Medicine in I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University (Sechenov University) Russia.

First Moscow State Medical University is the oldest medical school in Russia, located in Moscow. The university was founded in 1758 as medical faculty of Imperial Moscow University as the first medical school in Russia.

