Alleged Rape: Police denies detaining D’banj’s accuser, Seyitan

The Nigeria police has denied arresting and detaining Seyitan Babatayo, the lady who accused Nigerian music mogul, D’Banj of raping her at an hotel room in 2018.

On June 18 of this year, it was reported that Seyitan was arrested and detained by Police operatives at Ikeja in Lagos for 24 hours. She was allegedly also denied access to her legal team..

Refuting the claims, a police source who spoke with Vanguard, stated that Seyitan was only invited to give her written statement and be interrogated. Adding that, there may have been a mix up by her legal representative.

The source revealed that both the singer and accuser were invited to the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Abuja, to give written statements and for interrogation.

But on three separate occasions, Seyitan didn’t show up, which prompted the Force CID to dispatch officers to Lagos to invite her for her written statement and interrogation on the alleged rape.

