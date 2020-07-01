Home | News | General | “What will a Senator be doing with N20,000”- Ifeanyi Ubah Criticises Keyamo, Says He Is Ignorant Of Parliamentary Rules
“What will a Senator be doing with N20,000”- Ifeanyi Ubah Criticises Keyamo, Says He Is Ignorant Of Parliamentary Rules



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 54 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah, on Tuesday came hard on the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Kayamo, saying he was ignorant of lawmakers’ oversight functions.

Ubah was reacting to the impasse between the Joint Committee on Labour and Productivity and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo on Monday..

alt

He said Festus Keyamo is not a “substantive Minister”, but behaved rascally, wondering what he would benefit from manifesting ignorance of how the legislature works.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, he argued: “The legislature is empowered to check activities of the executive.

“Festus Keyamo is not even a substantive Minister. A rascal and he came here to display rascality.

“What will a Senator be doing with N20,000 or N30,000 if not for the interest of Nigerians”, he remarked

