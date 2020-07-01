Home | News | General | #BBNaijaReunion2020: ”If you want to date me, properly ask me to be your girlfriend” – Esther Tells Frodd

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Frodd has revealed that his relationship with Esther didn’t work out due to some forces emanating from their fan base, families and friends that affected them after the show.

Frodd made this known on Wednesday’s episode of BBNaija Reunion hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu..

He, however, stated that he equally needed transparency and trust in the relationship but wasn’t getting that from Esther.

Esther, whike reacting revealed that Frodd never officially asked her to out.

According to her, “If Frodd wanted me to be his girlfriend, he would have properly asked me out.”.

She also affirmed that they did go on a dinner date even while they were in Dubai but she had her reservations because Frodd complained about almost everything.

“I can remember going on a dinner date with him but everything was totally off because we kept on arguing about stuff.

“I had my reservations about a lot of things because he complains about almost everything,” she said.

She also revealed that she genuinely liked Frodd while in the house and she wasn’t taking advantage of him as people thought.

“There was a time in the kitchen while at the house that I saw him on glasses, and he looked really cute.

“In my mind, I was like, this guy na fine guy oo. It was then that I realized that I liked him.

“I even like him more outside the house,” she added

Esther: If you want to date me, properly ask me to be your girlfriend Frodd: It happened on the 36th floor…in Dubai. We were supposed to have a dinner and Esther came out looking so simple.#BBNaijaReunion pic.twitter.com/eapYkxreaz — DStv Nigeria (@DStvNg) July 1, 2020

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...