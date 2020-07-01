Home | News | General | Gov. Ortom okays reopening of schools, gives condition

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has approved the partial reopening of schools in the state.

Ortom gave the approval during the State’s Executive Council meeting he presided over, yesterday..

This was in line with the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on reopening of schools.

However, the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs Ngunan Adingi disclosed that only graduating classes would be allowed to reopen in the state.

Speaking with newsmen in Makurdi, the state capital, Adingi said, “schools would be reopened for primary six pupils and students in JSS 3 as well as SS3.”

She disclosed that the State Action Committee on COVID-19 would meet with the Ministry of Education to further set out guidelines in ensuring that protocols are observed and a date for reopening scheduled.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government had last week allowed the partial reopening of schools.

It had directed that only graduating students are allowed to resume in order to take their final examinations.

The federal government, however, ordered that primary and Daycare centers should remain closed.

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...