Home | News | General | Gov. Okowa loses another aide as COVID-19 escalates in Delta
Barca can’t rely on Messi magic – Rivaldo
Court to hear suit against conviction of Funke Akindele, husband, others

Gov. Okowa loses another aide as COVID-19 escalates in Delta



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 51 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has lost another aide, Engr Samuel Eyifoma, amidst the escalation of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the State.

Senior Special Assistant on Youth Development to the Governor, Mr Kennedy Eyube made this known on Thursday.

Engr Eyifoma, until his death, is special assistant to Governor Okowa on political matters.

In March, Okowa announced the death of two aides: Friday Akpoyibo and Godspower Muemuifo. Both died on March 8 and 4, respectively. The Governor in March also lost Dr Amos Itihwe.

Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 187