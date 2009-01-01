Gov. Okowa loses another aide as COVID-19 escalates in Delta
Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has lost another aide, Engr Samuel Eyifoma, amidst the escalation of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the State.
Senior Special Assistant on Youth Development to the Governor, Mr Kennedy Eyube made this known on Thursday.
Engr Eyifoma, until his death, is special assistant to Governor Okowa on political matters.
In March, Okowa announced the death of two aides: Friday Akpoyibo and Godspower Muemuifo. Both died on March 8 and 4, respectively. The Governor in March also lost Dr Amos Itihwe.
