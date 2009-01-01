Home | News | General | Court to hear suit against conviction of Funke Akindele, husband, others
Gov. Okowa loses another aide as COVID-19 escalates in Delta
Buhari swears in members of FCC, RMAFC, others (Full list)

Court to hear suit against conviction of Funke Akindele, husband, others



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


A Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed July 10 to hear a suit challenging the conviction of popular actress, Funke Akindele, her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello (JJC Skillz), and 236 others.

A lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, is seeking a declaration that the law upon which Akindele and others were convicted was inconsistent with the 1999 constitution.

Akindele and others were arrested, tried and convicted for violating the Lagos State Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020.

The movie producer had hosted a birthday party in her Lagos residence to celebrate her husband’s birthday.


But Ogungbeje is arguing that the arrest, arraignment, trial, conviction and sentencing of the Akindele and others lacks legal backing.

The legal practitioner insists that the offence for which they were convicted was unknown to the law and could not be grounds for criminal liability.

“I have a duty to protect and defend the sanctity of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from any contravention or infraction,” the counsel said.

He cited an Appeal Court’s decision in 2016 involving Faith Okafor vs Lagos State.

Ogungbeje submitted that a violation of such regulation could not result in criminal liability.

Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 187