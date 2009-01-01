Home | News | General | BREAKING: Ondo health commissioner dies of COVID-19
It’s not our duty to expose Boko Haram sponsors -Army
COVID-19: Protect yourselves, Ayade warns

BREAKING: Ondo health commissioner dies of COVID-19



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Wahab Adegbenro, Ondo state commissioner of health, has died of COVID- 19 complications.

A family source disclosed that  Adegbenro died at the state’s infectious diseases hospital on Thursday.

“I still saw him on Monday, I never knew that was the last time I would set my eyes on you alive,” the source said.


His death comes two days after Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of the state, announced he had tested positive for COVID- 19.

The late Adegbenro is a native of Ilara-Mokin, in Ifedore local government area of the state.

Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 187