BREAKING: Ondo health commissioner dies of COVID-19

Wahab Adegbenro, Ondo state commissioner of health, has died of COVID- 19 complications.
A family source disclosed that Adegbenro died at the state’s infectious diseases hospital on Thursday.
“I still saw him on Monday, I never knew that was the last time I would set my eyes on you alive,” the source said.
His death comes two days after Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of the state, announced he had tested positive for COVID- 19.
The late Adegbenro is a native of Ilara-Mokin, in Ifedore local government area of the state.
