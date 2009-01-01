Home | News | General | Breaking: APC caretaker committee meets Bisi Akande over party's crisis

In its efforts to nip the crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the bud, members of the caretaker committee of the party have met with the former interim national chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande.

The Nation reports that Akande, who also chairs the party’s national reconciliation committee, was a former governor of Osun state.

Legit.ng gathered that a source said the chairman of the caretaker committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, led a delegation to Ila Orangun, which is the country's home of Akande.

The source said: “The session was all about how to reconcile and reshape the party in the overall interest of all.

”Akande is more important because he heads a reconciliation committee that has received over 170 petitions. The committee went to debrief Akande in order to know where the shoes pinch in the party,” the source was quoted to have said.

The meeting which lasted about an hour was said to have dwelled on the assignment given to the committee.

Governor Buni led other members of the committee that included the secretary, Senator Akpan Udoedehe; Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, and Governor of Niger state, Sani Bello to the meeting.

