- The controller of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) Apapa command has opened up on how 10 officers contracted coronavirus

- Comptroller Mohammed Abba-Kura revealed that the infected officers were treated and have already been discharged

- Abba-Kura explained that it was very important for people to observe physical hygiene

Comptroller Mohammed Abba-Kura, the controller of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) Apapa command on Thursday, July 2, revealed that ten officers contracted coronavirus that is ravaging the country.

In a report by Nigerian Tribune, Abba-Kura noted that all the customs officers who tested positive were treated at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and have since been discharged.

The comptroller speaking with journalists explained that there is no way physical examination of cargoes can be stopped at the command for now because of the fear of COVID-19.

He went on to note that it is rather important for individuals while carrying out port activities to observe physical hygiene.

According to Abba-Kura, two officers first tested positive for coronavirus, but after he ordered the entire unit to undergo a test it was discovered that eight more had the disease.

Apapa customs comptroller reveals 10 officers contracted COVID-19 at Lagos ports

Source: UGC

He said: “When two of my officers tested positive to the COVID-19 virus, I ordered that the entire unit where those two were working should go for testing, and it was later discovered that another eight had the virus.

“They have all been treated at LUTH and discharged. It is important that people observe personal hygiene when working in a place like the ports. Now, most of my officers are better informed following training that was carried out by Doctors sent to us from the Customs headquarters in Abuja.”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet on Thursday, March 26, confirmed 14 cases of the coronavirus infection in the country.

The agency said of the 14 cases, six were detected on a vessel. It said three cases are returning travelers into Nigeria while one is a close contact of a confirmed case.

However, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) denied recording any case of coronavirus as claimed by the NCDC.

The NPA in a tweet challenged the NCDC to give details of the six persons it claimed tested positive for the COVID-19.

"@NCDCgov. In respect to the 6 new cases that "were detected on a vessel” in Lagos, the Authority in collaboration with Port Health has not recorded any confirmed cases to date," the tweet read.

In other news, Nigeria's Covid-19 cases are now over 26,000 as the NCDC announced new cases on Wednesday night, July 1.

The disease control agency announced the new cases in its daily report posted via its Twitter handle. With the new cases announced, Nigeria now has 26,484 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 10,152 recoveries and 603 deaths.

