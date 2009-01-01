Home | News | General | Nigerian star who could be immortalized in Benin Republic reveals why he dumped Super Eagles

- Rasak Omotoyossi was born in Lagos Nigeria in 1985

- Omotoyossi switched nationality to neighbouring Benin Republic after receiving a 5-year ban in Nigeria

- The Benin Republic star has claimed that he never regretted his decision to play for another country

Nigerian-born footballer Razak Omotoyossi has disclosed that one of the best moments of his career was playing against the Super Eagles, adding that he never regretted opting to play for Benin Republic.

Born in Agege Lagos, Rasak was forced into a new phase of life in neighbouring Benin Republic after he was banned for five years for allegedly attacking the referee during a Nigerian league match involving Enyimba and Sunshine Stars in 2003.

In a bid to continue his quest for a successful footballing career, he moved to Pobe, a neighbouring village between Benin and Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, playing for Avrankou Omnispor, before making his debut for the Squirrels of Benin.

At 34, Omotoyossi has played in Egypt, Turkey, France, Saudi Arabia, Sweden and Morocco and he has featured for the Benin national football team in 58 matches scoring 21 goals.

Rasak Omotoyossi in action for French club Metz. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He led the Squirrels' attack against the Super Eagles at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola where Yakubu Aiyegbeni’s spot-kick late in the first half earned Nigeria the vital win.

“One of my best moments was playing against Nigeria. Playing against my friends, Oba (Obafemi Martins) was there, Taiye (Taiwo) was there, Yobo (Joseph) was there,” Omotoyossi told Legit.ng during a live Instagram chat.

“These are people I see almost every day, we train together. It was like we were playing ‘set’. It was also a moment to prove that no one should be left behind, I never regretted my decision to play for Benin Republic.”

Omotoyossi is a cult hero in the West African nation and reports say a new stadium being built in the country’s capital Cotonou might be named after him.

He added: “I’m happy to also say that people have suggested that the next stadium they want to build in Benin should be named after me; so why should I not thank God. In a country of over 11 million and I am chosen among the few six to be named after a stadium.”

