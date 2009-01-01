Home | News | General | Chelsea star sets new Premier League record in terms of goals scored

- Willian's recent performance for Chelsea has earned him a place in Premier League's history

- The 31-year-old has scored three goals in three league games as the Blues remain strong contenders for a top-four finish

- The Bazilian winger grabbed a brace against West Ham and also scored the match-winner against Man City

Willian's recent goalscoirng form has been impeccable for Chelsea helping them push further for a Premier League top-four finish this season.

The Brazilian winger has now become the first player in the history of the English topflight division to score in every calendar month.

Since the return of the three-month break, the 31-year-old has been in fine form for the Blues, scoring three goals in their last three games.

The former Shakthar Donestk star scored the match-winner against Man City from a penalty that handed Liverpool the title at the end of June.

Willian is 1st player in EPL history to score in every calendar month. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He also bagged a brace in Chelsea's 3-2 loss to West Ham at the London Stadium which denied them of moving into third position in their first fixture in July.

According to Premier League's Twitter handle, Willian is the only player to have scored in each month the year in the league's history.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that West Ham United proved too much for Chelsea to handle in a high-scoring Premier League encounter at the London Stadium.

The Hammers overpowered the Blues in an encounter which ended 3-2 in favour of the hosts who denied the visitors a chance to further cement their Champions League qualification.

A goal each from Tomas Soucek, Michail Antonio and Andriy Yarmolenko ensured Willian's brace ended up as mere consolations.

Legit.ng also reported that Willian and Pedro will not be leaving Chelsea at the end of June when their respective contracts expire.

The attacking duo have agreed with the Blues to stay until the current Premier League season ends in July.

However, both the Brazilian and the Spaniard will not participate in Chelsea's Champions League campaign in August.

