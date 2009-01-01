Home | News | General | Flashback: I was shocked the first time I went to his house - Nigerian lady shares grass to grace story of her family (photos)

- For Ochia Chukwudi Onyinye, a Nigerian, it is simply grace that has smiled on her and her spouse

- The first time she visited the man was a time any other lady would have been discouraged and disappeared

Onyiye stayed back, had hopes that it was going to be well and this came to pass

A Nigerian lady identified as Ochia Chukwudi Onyinye has narrated the story of how she met her husband who had nothing when she first met him.

Legit.ng reported some months ago how the young lady who had been married to her husband for two years expressed that she and her husband went through thick and thin.

Onyinye shared her story on social media to celebrate their two years marriage anniversary.

She explained that when she first met her husband he had nothing. The lady also noted that the first time she went to his house she was shocked because it was empty.

We went through thick and thin - Nigerian lady shares grass to grace story of her family Photo Source: Igboist group

The Imo state-born woman added that she decided to marry him despite the fact that he had nothing because she saw a future with him. Since then the two worked and struggled together.

According to her, they have both been through thick and thin but they stood by each other and their prayers were answered.

She noted that God finally rewarded their hard work and prayers. Onyinye further said she would continue to thank God for what he has done for her marriage.

The couple went through thick and thin together Photo Source: Igboist group

Read what she shared on Facebook

“When I got to his house for the first time, I was shocked. There was nothing in it. Yes , absolutely empty. But I saw a brighter future in him. We got married .

We went through thick and thin. There were ups and down. But we stuck together and finally Finally Finally, God changed our story. He(God) put a new song in our mouth.

From grass to grace, From story to glory. So, if you see me flaunting my blessings, I beg no vex, I worked for it.

Join me thank God. Its two years of Grace. Two years in marriage...”

Many Facebook users joined her in celebration, they shared well wishing messages and prayers of more success with her.

[embedded content]

