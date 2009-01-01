Home | News | General | Child disrupts mummy's live reporting as she works from home as a journalist (video)

- A journalist, Deborah Haynes, working from home was distracted on live TV by her son

- The child came in mid reporting asking his mummy if he could have two biscuits

- With a smile on her face, Deborah told the son to go ahead and have what he asked for

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

A funny scene happened on Sky News as a journalist, Deborah Haynes, reporting from home got interrupted on live TV by her son.

While she was commenting on the new Hong Kong Law, the son came into her study asking if he could have two biscuits.

A little embarrassed and distracted, Deborah said yes he could have them as she apologized to her audience for the interruption.

A collage of the Deborah on Sky New live TV. Photo source: Twitter/Scott Bryan

Source: Twitter

See the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey announced to his employees via email that working from home could be a permanent thing if they wanted to do so.

Nigerian man with 2 wives laments hardship under Buhari's administration, says he wants a 3rd wife

Dorsey said that Twitter wouldn't be opening their offices until at least September. He said that those who could work from home could continue doing so if they wanted to.

It was gathered he said most positions at the firm would be remote in the future. The company will not hold any in-person events or make any business trips for the rest of the year.

This has become a pattern within other major tech companies that have introduced new work from home policies.

In other news, seven-year-old twin sisters, Kamara and Kamera, have become very popular for their lemonade business called the Twin-Monade in America, Savannah Georgia.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Their business is so famous that people wait up to one hour to be served. This did not come easy but thanks to people who initially questioned them if they had a permit for the lemonade company.

How I lost my 2 kids while away on a job that paid N40 - Nollywood actor recounts

In portraying how they showed courage in the dire face of adversity, the twins said: “They tried to put us down, so we… “bossed up!”

Their father, Quentin, said it was all fun setting the business up for his daughters until a white woman said the family probably did not have the permission to run.

Meet hardworking mother and wife who works as a glass-technician in Abuja | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...