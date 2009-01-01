Home | News | General | Pregnant lady and husband who lost their jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic get help from stranger they met online

- A woman, Kudzanai T Masiiwa, revealed she and her husband lost their jobs during the lockdown

- They are set to become parents in August and did not have anything ready for the baby

- A stranger heard about their story and decided to bless the soon-to-be parents with baby stuff

A beautiful woman, Kudzanai T Masiiwa and her husband, both lost their jobs when the country went into lockdown to try and curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Unemployment placed more pressure on the couple, who are expecting a little girl in August. Masiiwa took to the #ImStaying Facebook page to detail how stressed she and her husband were about having no income months before they are going to become parents.

She revealed that they did not have anything prepared for their newborn baby despite her due date getting closer each day.

However, one kind lady reached out and helped. Masiiwa told Mzansi social media users that the lady, Karien, helped by gifting them with all the baby necessities.

Her post read:

"Due to this lockdown my husband and I lost our jobs and it was the most painful and stressful time for us... I am pregnant and almost due and we didn't have anything prepared for our unborn baby. Last week we met a lady right here on Facebook Marketplace who gave us everything we needed to welcome our baby into this world. This is why I'm staying. #ThankYouKarien"

Take a look at the post below:

Screenshot of Masiiwa's Facebook post on #ImStaying.

Source: Facebook

Thousands of Africans reacted to the heartwarming story and their faith in humanity was restored.

Ellen Chigwenembe commented:

"May the Lord bless that person."

Shahida Mohamed added:

"Thanks you Karien... May you continue to be a blessing unto others. God bless you and your family abundantly."

Cheryl-Anne Saunders wrote:

"Things will get better for you, just have faith and believe in the Lord."

Llouise Fitzgerald said:

"How kind is that! God bless!"

