Man Sponsors His Girlfriend Abroad For Her MSc, Now She is Engaged to Another Man
Man Sponsors His Girlfriend Abroad For Her MSc, Now She is Engaged to Another Man



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 47 minutes ago
A man who spent his hard-earned money to sponsor his girlfriend abroad has been dealt a sad blow.

alt
A twitter user @sxmto_ has shocked many people by sharing a true life story how a man sponsored his girlfriend abroad to do her masters degree, only for her to get engaged to another man there.

Twitter user revealed that the man in question paid full tuition fee and other logistics to send his supposedly girlfriend to cyprus to do her Masters, but the babe ended up paying him with another coin. At the moment the man who is the victim of love is still being consoled

alt
