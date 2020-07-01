Home | News | General | 20-Year-Old Groundnut Seller And Rape Victim Gives Birth To Triplets

A young woman has given birth to triplets after she was raped by unknown persons.

A Facebook user, Precious Oluomachi Livingstone on a popular Facebook group, Igbo Rant revealed that the 20-year-old groundnut seller took in after she was raped while hawking.

Taking in from rape is however not the news angle but the fact that she kept the pregnancy and got blessed with triplets.

As at the time of filing this report, information about the lady and the genders of her babies is still scanty.

