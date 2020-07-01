Home | News | General | “Buhari & Hushpuppi Are In The Same Business” – Aisha

Aisha Yusufu, co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls campaign group, has again blasted President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the 77-year-old Nigerian leader does the same work with Nigerian Instagram celebrity and alleged internet fraudster, Raymond Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi.

Aisha Yesufu shared a throwback video of President Buhari at the Chatham House and wrote:

Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari and Hushpuppi are in the same business. They both defrauded millions of their money! Where is the 2015 Buhari campaign donations, statement of account?

While Hushpuppi defrauded financially, Buhari defrauded both financially and politically.

