Home | News | General | “Edo No Be Lagos” – Obaseki’s Campaign Strategy (Photos)
Iheanacho Scores First Premier League Goal In 2020
Ambassadorial nominees: APC youths mock Fayemi as Buhari excludes Ekiti

“Edo No Be Lagos” – Obaseki’s Campaign Strategy (Photos)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 44 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Obaseki’s Effective Campaign Strategy to mobilize Edo state residents to vote for him touches on ending godfatherism, the practice that has gone on in Lagos State for 13 years after Bola Tinubu left power.

In Lagos he determines who will be Governor, Local Government Chairmen, House of Assembly Members, Senators and who will be represent the state at the House of Representatives.

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 187