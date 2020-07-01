Home | News | General | “Edo No Be Lagos” – Obaseki’s Campaign Strategy (Photos)

Obaseki’s Effective Campaign Strategy to mobilize Edo state residents to vote for him touches on ending godfatherism, the practice that has gone on in Lagos State for 13 years after Bola Tinubu left power.

In Lagos he determines who will be Governor, Local Government Chairmen, House of Assembly Members, Senators and who will be represent the state at the House of Representatives.





