COVID-19: Weddings, burials to resume soon – NCDC
- 2 hours 47 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said the conduct of wedding and burial ceremonies may resume soon.
NCDC Director-General, Chikwe Ihekweazu, gave the hint while speaking at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Thursday.
Ihekweazu, however, insisted that guidelines on mass gatherings have not been relaxed.
“We may also restart the funeral activities that we have postponed for months, start the weddings, wine carryings, birthing, baptisms that we have postponed for months.
Nigeria currently has 26,484 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
A total of 10,152 patients have been discharged, while 603 have died.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 177