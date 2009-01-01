COVID-19: Weddings, burials to resume soon – NCDC





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said the conduct of wedding and burial ceremonies may resume soon.





NCDC Director-General, Chikwe Ihekweazu, gave the hint while speaking at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Thursday.





Ihekweazu, however, insisted that guidelines on mass gatherings have not been relaxed.





“We may also restart the funeral activities that we have postponed for months, start the weddings, wine carryings, birthing, baptisms that we have postponed for months.









Nigeria currently has 26,484 confirmed COVID-19 cases.





A total of 10,152 patients have been discharged, while 603 have died.

“Yes, it’s important to do these things and the interstate travel will allow us to do this but remember we haven’t relaxed the guidelines of mass gatherings,” he said.

