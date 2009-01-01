Hushpuppi once sold ‘okrika clothes’ in Lagos
Alleged international fraudster, Ramoni Abass alias Huhspuppi, once sold second-hand clothes, popularly known as okrika clothes on the streets of Lagos State, British newspaper, Daily Mail, has reported.
The report read in part, “Mr Abbas started out as a secondhand-clothes trader in Lagos before claiming to be a billionaire property developer in Dubai.”
There were also reports by some of his old friends that his father was a taxi driver in Nigeria. Nigerianeye could, however, not independently verify this.
Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai last month for allegedly diverting over half a billion dollars from private accounts through a series of fraudulent activities.
He alongside others were subsequently extradited from the United Arab Emirates to the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation to face charges.
The alleged fraudster, who boasts of over 2.4 million followers on social media, was known to always put his ostentatious lifestyle on display.
Huhspuppi boasts of many luxury cars including two Rolls Royce, a Maybach, a Bentley, a Ferarri, Mercedes G Wagon, and many more.
He used strictly private jets for international travel where he videos himself consuming expensive champagne and food.
The suspect usually puts inspirational captions beneath his posts in a bid to “encourage hard work among youths.”
Little is known of his personal life but he admitted to fathering a child in 2013 who he said he would like to set up an account for “in case anything happened to me tomorrow.”
