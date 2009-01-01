REVEALED: Four lawmakers in video where Akeredolu sneezed refuse COVID-19 test despite falling ill





Four out of the 19 members of the Ondo house assembly who accompanied Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor, to Abuja, are currently sick but have refused to go for COVID-19 test, according to sources.





On June 16, Akeredolu, who is seeking another term, submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms at the APC national secretariat in Abuja.





Before heading to the headquarters of the ruling party, the governor was seen in the midst of the lawmakers who sang his praise.

“You are what God says you are! You are what God says you are! You are a winner, not a loser; you are what God says you are,” they sang in unison.





Neither the governor nor the lawmakers observed the safety protocols listed by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).





They did not wear face masks or maintain social distance in the video of the event which has since gone viral.





Shortly after Akeredolu sneezed on his palm, one of the lawmakers reached for his hand which he raised high as others acknowledged the governor who beamed with smiles.





Two weeks after the incident, the governor announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and directed members of his cabinet to self-isolate and also go for test.





TheCable reports that a legislative aide in the state disclosed that though the lawmakers are yet to present themselves for COVID-19 test, the four of them who are currently sick have not been seen in public since last week.





“Even before the governor made the announcement on Tuesday, Honorable Olugbenga Omole, spokesperson for the house of assembly, and three other lawmakers have been sick,” the source said.





“Unfortunately, they all vowed they won’t go for COVID-19 test because they are afraid. They have been treating themselves locally.





“Nobody is safe in Ondo state again due to the irresponsibility of our politicians, even the First Lady I was told by a government house staff has tested positive for the virus too.”









