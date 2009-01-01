COVID-19: Ganduje lifts lockdown in Kano
- 3 hours 29 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State has lifted the lockdown imposed on the state as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The state’s Director-General, Media and Communications, Salihu Yakasai, made this known on Thursday.
He said the government, however, maintained that the nationwide 10pm to 4am curfew imposed by the Federal Government remained in place in the state.
“H.E @GovUmarGanduje removes the lockdown in Kano State which was imposed due to the coronavirus. However, a curfew is still in place from 10pm to 4am daily. This means people can go about their business from 4am to 10pm,” Yakasai wrote on Twitter.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles