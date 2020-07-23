ONDO 2020: PDP screens governor aspirants

The Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday commenced the screening of aspirants seeking to contest the party’s governorship primary in Ondo State slated for 22nd and 23rd of July, 2020.

Nine aspirants including the Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, are facing the Yakubu Dogara-led PDP Screening Committee for the primary.

Other aspirants being screened include Eddy Olafeso, Bode Ayorinde, Otumba Bamidele Akingboye, Godday Erewa and Shola Ebiseeni.

The exercise which started earlier in the day was still on as of 6:47 pm.



The National Working Committee of the PDP had on Wednesday announced former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara as chairman of a five-man panel to screen the aspirants ahead of the primary.

Members of the committee are Yakubu Dogara (Chairman), Sen. Zainab Kure (Member), Fred Agbedi (Member), Ndubuisi Agwuama (Member) and Rev. Bunmi Jenyo (Secretary).

