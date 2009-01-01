Home | News | General | Nigerian governor reveals how politicians are playing games with COVID-19

- The Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has accused Nigerian politicians of using the COVID-19 pandemic as an avenue to play games with the lives of citizens

- Bello made the accusation when speaking with members of the BOT of the Sir Amadu Bello Memorial Foundation

- The governor said Nigeria could take advantage of the pandemic to provide employment opportunities

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, on Thursday, July 2, accused Nigerian politicians of using the COVID-19 pandemic as an avenue to play games with the lives of citizens in the country.

He also said COVID-19 is not a new disease.

Governor Yahaya Bello stated that Covid-19 is not a new disease. Photo credits: Sahara Reporters

Source: UGC

The governor made the accusation when speaking with members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Sir Amadu Bello Memorial Foundation, who paid him a courtesy, The Nation reported.

Retention of military chiefs is a disservice to Nigeria - Group tells Buhari

Bello who said Nigerians were suffering, faulted the logic of imposing lockdown when such measures could cause hardship on the people.

He said Nigeria could take advantage of the pandemic to provide employment opportunities like manufacturing clothes face masks for exports to countries that have the disease.

“Let us stop this game. Nigerians are suffering. Instead of the lockdown with its attendant negative effects on the people, why can’t we turn it into employment opportunities; providing clothes for face masks to be exported to those countries who have the disease? He said.

The governor, who also said Covid-19 is not a new disease, stated that Nigeria has a way of treating it.

He argued that rather than making people go through hardships, Nigeria should exploit its own ways of treating the disease.

Meanwhile, Ondo state has been thrown into mourning following the death of the state commissioner of health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, who died of Covid-19 on Thursday, June 2.

Lagos governor reveals when schools will likely resume

According to reports, Adegbenro has been battling Covid-19 infection over the last few days but efforts of the state health operatives proved futile as the commissioner later gave up the ghost.

Source from the government quarter claimed that the late commissioner died at the Federal Medical Center, Owo, after spending about ten days at the hospital. The commissioner's death came barely 48 hours after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu announced through his social media handles that he tested positive to the virus.

Born on June 5, 1955 at Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore local government area of Ondo state, Wahab Oluropo Adegbenro had his Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (M.B; B.S) degree from University of Benin, Edo state.

He established Crown Hospital, Akure where he was the chief medical director. He later occupied many political positions before he was appointed the Ondo state commissioner of health, a position he held after managing the state culture and tourism commission.

Anxiety in Benue as 2 NAF officers contract Covid-19 disease

Ondo state has 325 cases of coronavirus as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced fresh 33 cases in the state on Wednesday, July 1

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Many Nigerians still don't believe Coronavirus exists - NOA DG | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...