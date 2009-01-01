Home | News | General | Coronavirus: WHO breaks silence on ‘COVID-19 healing’ by T.B Joshua

- WHO has reacted to the COVID-19 healing by Pastor T.B Joshua

- Kameni Pierre, a Cameroonian medical doctor, claimed to have been healed of COVID-19 by T.B Joshua

- The world health agency, however, affirmed its readiness to collaborate with bodies like the SCOAN to advance the cause of the war against the deadly virus

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Following a video of a Cameroonian medical doctor, Kameni Pierre, who claimed to have been healed of COVID-19 by Pastor TB Joshua via his church channel Emmanuel TV, the World Health Organization (WHO) has reacted.

The Nation reports that the director-general of WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO executive director of health emergencies, Michael Ryan and other WHO officials were questioned about the miracle by a Cameroonian journalist, Simon Ateba, during an interactive media session on Wednesday, July 1.

If you have fever, it’s more likely due to malaria than COVID-19 - PTF coordinator says, begs private hospitals not to reject patients of other diseases

Legit.ng gathered that in the video, Pierre, a gynecologist and obstetrician, said he was suffering from COVID-19 and was in isolation in a hospital ward when he called in via video to receive prayer during an interactive programme on Emmanuel TV.

The presiding pastor of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), T.B Joshu and the WHO director-general, Tedros Ghebreyesus.

Source: UGC

He displayed his COVID-19 positive medical report and while receiving prayer from Joshua, he ‘vomited out’ the disease.

According to the report, days later, he held up a medical report confirming that he was diagnosed negative to COVID-19.

“On Monday, a very popular pastor in Nigeria, T.B Joshua, released a video of a medical doctor in Cameroon who was said to have been cured of the virus through prayer,” Ateba said before the panelists for their reaction.

Responding, Ryan affirmed the readiness of WHO to collaborate with bodies like the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) to advance the cause of the war against the deadly virus.

Official reveals what happened to 20 out of 37 health workers that tested positive for COVID-19 in the state

“Certainly, spiritual leadership is very important in a time like this,” Ryan said praising the role of faith-based organisations in providing accurate information to communities.

For Ghebreyesus, faith and science should “go together.”

He said: “We know many religious leaders who would really advise their followers to follow their faith and at the same time use science. The two do not contradict; they go together… We will call on all religious leaders to be in this fight and save lives.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the federal government said findings showed that the Madagascar herb called COVID Organics is a mixture containing largely anti-malaria ingredients.

It was reported that the minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said further research on the efficacy of the Madagascar COVID-19 remedy would be conducted when funds for the research is approved.

Anxiety in Benue as 2 NAF officers contract Covid-19 disease

Ehanire made the disclosure at the Presidential Task Force Briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja. He stated that the primary plant used for the production of the Madagascar herb is grown in Nigeria.

Many Nigerians still don't believe Coronavirus exists - NOA DG | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...