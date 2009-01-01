Home | News | General | FG reveals important update about Madagascar COVID-19 herb

The federal government has said findings have shown that the Madagascar herb called COVID Organics is a mixture containing largely anti-malaria ingredients.

The minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said further research on the efficacy of the Madagascar COVID-19 remedy would be conducted when funds for the research is approved, The Nation reported.

Ehanire made the disclosure at the Presidential Task Force Briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He stated that the primary plant used for the production of the Madagascar herb is grown in Nigeria.

“The so-called Madagascar herb is one component of the malaria treatment medicine. Some years ago, the government actually imported this plant and has a plantation of it in trying to develop its own production of the artemisinin-based combination therapy (ACT). The plantation is still there but the process has not gone that much further," he said.

“We are looking into seeing what has held it up but the plant is here; it was intended for producing anti-malarial, and the type we have here has a very high yield of artemisinin – which is actually the active ingredient.

Meanwhile, the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, on Thursday, July 2, accused Nigerian politicians of using the COVID-19 pandemic as an avenue to play games with the lives of citizens in the country.

He also said COVID-19 is not a new disease.

The governor made the accusation when speaking with members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Sir Amadu Bello Memorial Foundation, who paid him a courtesy, The Nation reported.

Bello who said Nigerians were suffering, faulted the logic of imposing lockdown when such measures could cause hardship on the people.

He said Nigeria could take advantage of the pandemic to provide employment opportunities like manufacturing clothes face masks for exports to countries that have the disease.

“Let us stop this game. Nigerians are suffering. Instead of the lockdown with its attendant negative effects on the people, why can’t we turn it into employment opportunities; providing clothes for face masks to be exported to those countries who have the disease? He said.

The governor, who also said Covid-19 is not a new disease, stated that Nigeria has a way of treating it.

