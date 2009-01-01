Home | News | General | Top African footballer dumps Real Madrid, completes big move to Inter Milan

Italian giants Inter Milan have announced the signing of Morocco international Achraf Hakimi who joined from Spanish side Real Madrid on a five-year deal.

After spending two seasons at German side Borussia Dortmund, Achraf Hakimi was expected to return to Real Madrid this summer before Los Blancos decided to sell him to Inter Milan.

Playing for Borussia Dortmund, Hakimi was superb for the German giants in the Champions League with incredible goals and assists.

In linking up with Antonio Conte's Inter, the youngster is likely to be one of the first names on the team sheet with Antonio Candreva entering the twilight of his career and Victor Moses only on loan from Chelsea.

Despite being born in Madrid and had the chance of playing for Spain in international level, Hakimi decided to play for Morocco.

"Real Madrid CF and Inter Milan have agreed to transfer Achraf Hakimi.

''The club wants to thank Achraf for all these years of dedication, professionalism and exemplary behaviour since he came to our academy in 2006 and wishes him good luck in his new phase,'' Real Madrid explained.

Achraf Hakimi joins Inter Milan from Real Madrid on a five-year deal (photo: Getty)

Source: Getty Images

