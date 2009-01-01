Home | News | General | Marriage is women’s big retirement plan after they’re done sleeping around - Lady

While many women see marriage as beautiful institution to spend the rest of one‘s life with their soulmates, it appears there are some who think of it in a rather different way.

Sharon left many people stunned with her post/@AlumBaeOfficial

Source: Twitter

One of such people is Twitter user, Sharon Godwin (@AlumBaeOfficial). She recently left jaws hanging when she took to the platform to define what she believes marriage is to women.

According to the Ugandan lady, many women see marriage as a retirement plan for when they are done sleeping around.

In her words: “Marriage is women‘s big retirement plan after they’re done “having their fun” and sleeping around.”

See post below:

The tweet which got over 4,000 likes and over 1,000, had some people agreeing with her and other; mostly women, disagreeing.

See some reactions below:

In a similar story, Nigerian author and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has taken to social media to send a message to people who believe in marrying simply because others are getting married.

According to Omokri who has a significant amount of following on Twitter, marriage is not an age grade institution neither is it a fad but a lifelong commitment one must enter only when they are ready.

He went on to question people who rush into marriage because others are doing it. He asked if they'd die simply because others are dying.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian woman with the name Clara Chekwube has spoken about what is expected of a woman in marriage.

In a post on the micro-messaging platform on Friday, May 8, she said "no matter how modern the world gets", she will never believe she and her husband are mates.

Chekwube went further and said that there is always a hierarchy in marriage, adding that she believes as a traditional woman, her "husband is the head of the home.

