“Marriage is women’s big retirement plan after they’re done sleeping around” – Ugandan lady says
A Ugandan social media influencer, Sharon Godwin has yet again, made another controversial statement that’s sparked a debate amongst her followers.
In a new tweet on her page, the Ugandan socialite says marriage is women’s big retirement plan after they’re done sleeping around..
In her own words,.
“Marriage is women’s big retirement plan after they’re done “having their fun” and sleeping around.” she tweeted.
This is not the first time we’ll be hearing from Sharon, as a while back, she gave her opinion on the reason why most women are not seen by men as wife materials.
According to the Sharon, the attitude and mindset of some women is the main reason why most of them are not seen as potential wives.
She lambasted such women for not knowing how to respect men and be helpmates.
