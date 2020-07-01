Home | News | General | Tacha unfollows her best friend, Sir Dee, for giving Mercy Eke a shoutout

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Sir Dee took to the comment section of an Instagram post of last season’s winner, Mercy Eke to give a shout out to her and this simple gesture might have cost him his relationship with his bestie, Tacha.

It’s no news that Mercy Eke and Tacha are not the best of buddies and when the latter’s best friend, Sir Dee took to the comment section of one of Mercy’s recent post where she reminisces about winning the reality TV show, last year, to congratulate her, Tacha seems to have been exasperated by his act..

Tacha and Sir Dee are known to be tight pals but as of this moment, things may be rocky between the duo as a check on their respective Instagram pages shows that one is not following the other.

Sir Dee still follows Tacha on photo sharing app, Instagram as of this moment whereas Tacha, who follows just over a hundred people is not following Sir Dee.



It’s being speculated that Tacha unfollowed Sir Dee solely because of his gesture towards her rival, Mercy.





