Big Brother Naija 2020 Housemates Begin Quarantine

A new season of Big Brother Naija is just behind the corners and fans of the show have been eager to know how this year’s season will be, considering the Covid-19 pandemic.

The much-loved reality show that always keeps Africa enthralled every season, will kick off on July 19th for the fifth season..

Recall that when Multichoice announced auditions, the major concern raised was on the precautions taken to ensure the safety of housemates going into the house as well as the production crew.

Well, here are some things you should know about the plans for the incoming housemates ahead of the new season:

The housemates were selected after a rigorous verification and online sorting of over 30,000 entries.

Housemates have been on quarantine, in line with the guidelines provided and approved by the NCDC.

Carefully tested measures have been put in place to ensure minimal contact with outsiders once the housemates enter the house. This includes the ‘ninjas’, who may not be very visible during the show due to COVID-19 realities.

The main sponsors on the show, sports betting company, BetWay, also revealed a bigger payout for the winner of the show this year as well as other mouth-watering prizes for fans of the show.

Before the show kicks off, anyone who shows signs of ill health will as expected not to be a part of the show.

The production crew will work in (socially distanced) shifts.

There will be no live audience at the Sunday night eviction shows.

There will also be no unexpected celebrity visits to the house.

