“One man for every woman has never been the case in human history” — BBN’s Jackie’s ex-boyfriend, Seun

Ex-boyfriend of former BBNaija reality TV star, Jackye Madu, Lami recently took to his Instagram stories to give his stance on the popular theory that for every man, there’s always a woman.

According to him, the theory has never been the case in human history, he says if an average man does nothing to improve his mating value and skills with women, he probably will not find a partner..

He wrote,

One woman for every man has never been the case in human history.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but for the average man, if he does nothing to improve his mating value and skills with women, he will probably not find a partner, let alone a loving relationship.

The natural order of things is that, more likely than not, he will not find his intimate partner and he will die alone and destitute (or be cheated on and betrayed).

This is, unless he does a few simple things to ensure that doesn’t happen to him…

And unless he joins the ranks of the minority of men who beat the odds and rise to the top.

