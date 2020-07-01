Home | News | General | COVID-19: Weddings, burials to resume soon – NCDC
COVID-19: Weddings, burials to resume soon – NCDC



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 34 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said the conduct of wedding and burial ceremonies may resume soon.

NCDC Director-General, Chikwe Ihekweazu, gave the hint while speaking at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Thursday..

alt

Ihekweazu, however, insisted that guidelines on mass gatherings have not been relaxed.

“We may also restart the funeral activities that we have postponed for months, start the weddings, wine carryings, birthing, baptisms that we have postponed for months.

“Yes, it’s important to do these things and the interstate travel will allow us to do this but remember we haven’t relaxed the guidelines of mass gatherings,” he said.

Nigeria currently has 26,484 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

A total of 10,152 patients have been discharged, while 603 have died

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

