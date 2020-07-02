BREAKING: Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases cross 27,000 with 626 new infections

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases on Thursday crossed the 27, 000 mark as the country reported 626 new infections.





This is according to a tweet on the official handle of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).







626 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-193

FCT-85

Oyo-41

Edo-38

Kwara-34

Abia-31

Ogun-29

Ondo-28

Rivers-26

Osun-21

Akwa Ibom-18

Delta-18

Enugu-15

Kaduna-13

Plateau-11

Borno-8

Bauchi-7

Adamawa-5

Gombe-4

Sokoto-1 27,110 confirmed

10,801 discharged

616 deaths pic.twitter.com/v4AOwNPHuN More to follow… More to follow…

Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers