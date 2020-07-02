Home | News | General | BREAKING: Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases cross 27,000 with 626 new infections
BREAKING: Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases cross 27,000 with 626 new infections



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 35 minutes ago
Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases on Thursday crossed the 27, 000 mark as the country reported 626 new infections.

This is according to a tweet on the official handle of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).


626 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-193
FCT-85
Oyo-41
Edo-38
Kwara-34
Abia-31
Ogun-29
Ondo-28
Rivers-26
Osun-21
Akwa Ibom-18
Delta-18
Enugu-15
Kaduna-13
Plateau-11
Borno-8
Bauchi-7
Adamawa-5
Gombe-4
Sokoto-1

27,110 confirmed
10,801 discharged
616 deaths pic.twitter.com/v4AOwNPHuN

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 2, 2020
More to follow…

