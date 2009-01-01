Home | News | General | VIDEO: Abia gov, Okezie turns Table Tennis player in isolation
Amidst reports that Governor of Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, is very ill and not responding to COVID-19 treatment, the governor was on Thursday captured playing table tennis at his isolation center.

Ikpeazu, who tested positive for coronavirus in June, on Thursday, engaged Dr. Godfrey Achilihu, MD, in a table tennis game.

However, reports reaching NigerianEye has it that the Governor has fully recovered from the disease and will soon be declared negative.

He is expected to officially resume next week.


As at Thursday July 2, Abia State 320 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

See video below:




Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

